Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live SFC team of the week

The round three games in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship were held last weekend and we feature the team of the week from those games

1 - Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

Not for the first time, Mulreany was a factor in St Naul's getting a vital win in the championship. Didn't get on the scoreboard this time around, but made a couple of vital saves in his role as 'keeper, one from Caoimhin Marley which proved vital.

2 - Odhrán Doherty (Naomh Conaill)

A powerhouse for the Naomh Conaill men, Doherty was up and down the field again on Sunday against Termon. On the scoreboard also and unlike the previous week against Aodh Ruadh, was left on the field. Continues to perform at a high level.

3 - Eoin McHugh (Kilcar)

Back after injury, McHugh has found a new position in the Kilcar defence and while the opposition was weak on Friday night, he was dominant in everything he did, including getting forward to help out in attack. A very versatile player.

4 - James Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

Ó Baoill did his defensive duties well and got forward to join the attack at every opportunity. Also in the absence of Odhrán Mac Niallais he was given the free taking duties from the right hand side and he converted three from three medium range frees.

5 - Cormac Callaghan (Glenswilly)

A very consistent performer for the Glen men, Callaghan was given the job of marking the elusive Peadar Mogan on Saturday in a crunch match in Mountcharles. Stuck to his task with some aplomb not allowing the county star to get any return from play.



6 - Eoghán Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

Missed out last week due to a hamstring injury picked up in round one. Back in his familiar role as anchor at the centre of the defence and played a big part in Killybegs picking up their very first win of the campaign. They will hope that he stays injury free.

7 - Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s)

Quickly becoming one of the established players in the St Eunan's line-up under Rory Kavanagh. Tough in the tackle, Tobin is a strong runner who finds himself in good offensive positions and might've got a goal from one such run on Sunday only to punch just over.

8 - Gary Wilson (MacCumhaill’s)

With MacCumhaill's needing nothing short of a win to keep themselves afloat, Wilson put in a top class performance to drive his team on at every opportunity from midfield against Bundoran and kicked four points from play on the day.

9 - Stephen Griffin (St Naul’s)

His free taking and general play was instrumental in St Naul's getting a vital win in Mountcharles on Saturday against Glenswilly. One free in the first half from his wrong side and on the sideline was top drawer while he was also involved in the match-winning goal.

10 - Conor McMonagle (Four Masters)

Back in the Four Masters colours in recent weeks, 'Toastie' was central to their best performance so far as they were just pipped by St Michael's. Was on the end of many moves and his accuracy from play and from frees will be needed again in the coming weeks.

11 - Conor O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

Once St Eunan's finally opened up Aodh Ruadh, much of it was down to O'Donnell. Very pacy and not afraid to have a go, offered the Letterkenny side something different and was the best on show on Sunday.

12 - Stephen McBrearty (Kilcar)

For the second week in-a-row the younger McBrearty was on top form for Kilcar as they easily accounted for Ardara in difficult conditions in Kentucky. Seems to have got his mojo back; his ability to win possession and take a score vital to his team's chances.

13 - Oisin Gallen (MacCumhaill’s)

Very good against Glenswilly and then excellent against Bundoran, Gallen has a range of shooting with either foot as his 1-8 showed on Saturday. Absolutely vital for MacCumhaill's and perhaps very soon vital for Donegal.

14 - Charles McGuinness (Naomh Conaill)

The big full-forward was in sublime form on Sunday against Termon, hitting 0-8 with scores from all angles and distances. Has cemented his place on the team and the No 14 jersey and will have a big part to play in Naomh Conaill's title hopes again this year.

15 - Colm McFadden (St Michael’s)

The veteran continues to be the heartbeat of the St Michael's club as he showed against Four Masters once more on Saturday. His displays over the opening rounds have been consistent and impressive. They will hope the injury picked up on Saturday is not serious.

Honourable mentions for our Team of the Week go to: Conor McShane (Kilcar), Patrick Reid (Four Masters), Gavin McBride (Gaoth Dobhair), Eoin McGeehin (St Eunan's), Kane Barrett (Milford), Conor Cunningham (Killybegs), Karl McGlynn (Glenfin), Kevin McGettigan (Naomh Conaill)