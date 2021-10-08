Search

09/10/2021

Aodh Ruadh ease their way past Setanta B to Donegal JHC final

Aodh Ruadh's Damien Cleary, Gareth Sheerin and Eugene Drummond

Aodh Ruadh's Damien Cleary, Gareth Sheerin and Eugene Drummond at the final whistle. Photo Brian Drummond

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at the Donegal Training Centre, Convoy

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It was generally expected that this would have been a much closer encounter - but a much physically powerful and sharper Aodh Ruadh had no real problem in overcoming Setanta B in the Donegal JHC semi-final.

Aodh Ruadh 1-20 Setanta 0-4

Once again, the Rooney brothers were central to Ballyshannon’s success with dual star Oisin getting their first goal in the fourth minute after Mark Kane had put the losers into an early 0-1 to 0-0 lead.

Setanta struggled to contain Senan Rooney, whose skill and strong runs earner a number of frees while marksman Gareth Sheerin struck 0-13 from frees.

A player from each side was lined in the second half, with Adam Rami of Aodh Ruadh picking up straight red and Setanta’s Tommy Lee Scully getting two yellow cards as matters got a tad testy for a brief period in the second half.

It now looks as if Aodh Ruadh’s appeal to the Ulster Council over the awarding of points to Dungloe after they did not field on October 1 will be pretty academic.

Full back Jack Matthews, centre-back Damien Cleary were also very solid figures for the winners while 40- year-old Peter Horan is still a sprightly operator.

For a pretty much outgunned Setanta B Dean McDevitt, Caolan McClintock and Reece Brennan had their moments, but they were always under pressure from a much stronger Aodh Ruadh outift.

The winners were well worth their 1-10 to 0-3 half-time lead.

And it did not get much better for Setanta, who lined out with senior manager Gary McGettigan at left corner forward, and their relatively big following in the second half.

Sheerin continued to stroke over the points as Aodh Ruadh threw on a few subs as the game ended on a relatively tame note.

Aodh Ruadh: Ryan O’Brien; Conor Kennedy, Jack Matthews, Peter Horan; Adam Rami, Damien Cleary, Caolan Drummond; Brendan Gillespie, Conor McNeely; Gareth Sheerin (0-13, 13f), Sean Rooney (0-3), Stephen Connolly (0-1), Ryan McCormack, Oisin Rooney (1-3), Pat Cassidy. Subs used: Martin Larkin, Eugene Drummond, Daniel Drummond.

Setanta B: Dylan Linton; Anthony Dillon, Thomas Lyng, Daire McMenamin; Conor Gallen, Simon McMenamin, Gregory O’Leary; Ryan Callaghan, Tommy Lee Scully; Noel Ewing, Dean McDevitt (0-1, 1f), Reece Brennan; Caolan McClintock, Mark Kane (0-3, 3f), Gary McGettigan. Subs used: Brendan Tourish, Travis Lafferty, Conor Gallagher

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media