Aodh Ruadh ease their way past Setanta B to Donegal JHC final

It was generally expected that this would have been a much closer encounter - but a much physically powerful and sharper Aodh Ruadh had no real problem in overcoming Setanta B in the Donegal JHC semi-final.

Aodh Ruadh 1-20 Setanta 0-4

Once again, the Rooney brothers were central to Ballyshannon’s success with dual star Oisin getting their first goal in the fourth minute after Mark Kane had put the losers into an early 0-1 to 0-0 lead.

Setanta struggled to contain Senan Rooney, whose skill and strong runs earner a number of frees while marksman Gareth Sheerin struck 0-13 from frees.

A player from each side was lined in the second half, with Adam Rami of Aodh Ruadh picking up straight red and Setanta’s Tommy Lee Scully getting two yellow cards as matters got a tad testy for a brief period in the second half.

It now looks as if Aodh Ruadh’s appeal to the Ulster Council over the awarding of points to Dungloe after they did not field on October 1 will be pretty academic.

Full back Jack Matthews, centre-back Damien Cleary were also very solid figures for the winners while 40- year-old Peter Horan is still a sprightly operator.

For a pretty much outgunned Setanta B Dean McDevitt, Caolan McClintock and Reece Brennan had their moments, but they were always under pressure from a much stronger Aodh Ruadh outift.

The winners were well worth their 1-10 to 0-3 half-time lead.

And it did not get much better for Setanta, who lined out with senior manager Gary McGettigan at left corner forward, and their relatively big following in the second half.

Sheerin continued to stroke over the points as Aodh Ruadh threw on a few subs as the game ended on a relatively tame note.

Aodh Ruadh: Ryan O’Brien; Conor Kennedy, Jack Matthews, Peter Horan; Adam Rami, Damien Cleary, Caolan Drummond; Brendan Gillespie, Conor McNeely; Gareth Sheerin (0-13, 13f), Sean Rooney (0-3), Stephen Connolly (0-1), Ryan McCormack, Oisin Rooney (1-3), Pat Cassidy. Subs used: Martin Larkin, Eugene Drummond, Daniel Drummond.

Setanta B: Dylan Linton; Anthony Dillon, Thomas Lyng, Daire McMenamin; Conor Gallen, Simon McMenamin, Gregory O’Leary; Ryan Callaghan, Tommy Lee Scully; Noel Ewing, Dean McDevitt (0-1, 1f), Reece Brennan; Caolan McClintock, Mark Kane (0-3, 3f), Gary McGettigan. Subs used: Brendan Tourish, Travis Lafferty, Conor Gallagher

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)