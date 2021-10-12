If you're going to a local GAA match this weekend you'll need an electronic ticket - here's your guide

Cash will not be taken at the turnstiles of any of the seven venues this weekend
Donegal GAA have taken another small step into the future by introducing electronic ticketing for all Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure championship knock-out games this weekend. In fact all games will be electronic ticket only and cash will not be taken at the turnstiles of any of the seven venues in use.
The process is very simple:
1 follow this line, which will also be on the front page of the Donegal GAA website, to purchase your ticket:
The front page of the website will have also have links for the eight games being streamed up tomorrow and to virtual programmes by Friday.
2 this link goes to a webpage with a choice of all the Championship knockout games, mostly double headers, being played this weekend.
3 Choose your match and add your name and email – you can also create an “account” to fast track future purchases.
4 Proceed to payment, following confirmation of which an electronic ticket will be emailed to the address provided. There is also an option to print a hard copy of the ticket.
5 The electronic ticket will come from “Universe” and will show the game chosen, your name and a QR code and the option to add the “ticket” to your electronic wallet if you are using a smartphone. If you have chosen to open an account you will also be asked to confirm this.
All this weekend’s games are shown below, firstly by venue and then by competition. Note that the electronic ticketing is not in force for the Junior A and B games this weekend as they are still at the league stages and gate receipts belong to the home clubs.
VENUES FOR THE WEEKEND KNOCK-OUT GAMES
Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill
Friday Oct 15th, 17:00, Ard an Ratha v Gleann tSúilí
Friday Oct 15th, 20:30, Naomh Micheál v Aodh Ruadh
Sunday Oct 17th, 15:00, Naomh Naille v Naomh Ádhamhnáin
Sunday Oct 17th, 17:15, Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair
Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park
Saturday Oct 16th, 12:00, Naomh Naille v Ard an Ratha
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba
Páirc Naomh Columba
Saturday Oct 16th, 13:00, Naomh Conaill v Naomh Ádhamhnáin
Saturday Oct 16th, 15:00, Na Ceithre Maistír v Gaoth Dobhair
Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Malainn
Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Red Hughs v Cloich Cheann Fhaola
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Naomh Brid v Buncrana
Sunday Oct 17th, 16:00, Gaeil Fhánadá v Buncranach
Páirc Tirconaill
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, An Clochán Liath v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh,
Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Sean MacCumhaill v Na Cealla Beaga
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Naomh Ultan v Red Hughs
Pearse Memorial Park
Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann v An Clochán Liath
Saturday Oct 16th, 20:00, Sean MacCumhaill v Cill Chartha
Donegal GAA Centre
Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Baile na nGalloglach v Realt na Mara
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:30, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v An Beart
Sunday Oct 17th, 16:30, Naomh Columba v Malin
Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Quarterfinals
Friday Oct 15th, 20:30, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Micheál v Aodh Ruadh, James Connors
Saturday Oct 16th, 20:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Sean MacCumhaill v Cill Chartha, Jimmy White
Sunday Oct 17th, 15:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Naille v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Mark Dorrian
Sunday Oct 17th, 17:15 Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair, Enda McFeely
Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Relegation Quarterfinals
Friday Oct 15th, 19:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Ard an Ratha v Gleann tSúilí
Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Donegal GAA Centre, Baile na nGalloglach v Realt na Mara
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Football Championship – Quarter-finals
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba, Connie Doherty
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Malainn, Greg McGroary
Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann v An Clochán Liath, Val Murray
Sunday Oct 17th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaeil Fhánadá v Buncranach, Marc Brown
Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship – Quarterfinals
Saturday Oct 16th, 13:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Trevor Maloney
Saturday Oct 16th, 15:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Na Ceithre Maistír v Gaoth Dobhair, Declan Callaghan
Saturday Oct 16th, 12:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Naille v Ard an Ratha, Eugene McHale
Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Sean MacCumhaill v Na Cealla Beaga, Shane Toolan
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Championship – Relegation Semi-finals
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v An Beart
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Naomh Ultan v Red Hughs
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Football Championship – Quarterfinals
Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Red Hughs v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Kenneth Byrne
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Páirc Tirconaill, An Clochán Liath v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh, Kevin McGinley
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Brid v Buncrana, Leo Devenney
Sunday Oct 17th, 16:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Columba v Malin, Sean McDaid
Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Championship – Group B
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc na nGael, Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Paite Gabh
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Naomh Cholmcille, Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin
Michael Murphy Sports Junior B Championship – Group B
Saturday Oct 16th, Páirc na Carraige, Bun an Phobail DNF Na Dunaibh Awarded Points
Saturday Oct 16th, TBC, Crampsey Park, Urris v Robert Emmetts
