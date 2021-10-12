If you're going to a local GAA match this weekend you'll need an electronic ticket - here's your guide

Donegal GAA have taken another small step into the future by introducing electronic ticketing for all Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure championship knock-out games this weekend. In fact all games will be electronic ticket only and cash will not be taken at the turnstiles of any of the seven venues in use.

The process is very simple:

1 follow this line, which will also be on the front page of the Donegal GAA website, to purchase your ticket:

The front page of the website will have also have links for the eight games being streamed up tomorrow and to virtual programmes by Friday.

2 this link goes to a webpage with a choice of all the Championship knockout games, mostly double headers, being played this weekend.

3 Choose your match and add your name and email – you can also create an “account” to fast track future purchases.

4 Proceed to payment, following confirmation of which an electronic ticket will be emailed to the address provided. There is also an option to print a hard copy of the ticket.

5 The electronic ticket will come from “Universe” and will show the game chosen, your name and a QR code and the option to add the “ticket” to your electronic wallet if you are using a smartphone. If you have chosen to open an account you will also be asked to confirm this.

All this weekend’s games are shown below, firstly by venue and then by competition. Note that the electronic ticketing is not in force for the Junior A and B games this weekend as they are still at the league stages and gate receipts belong to the home clubs.

Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Quarterfinals

Friday Oct 15th, 20:30, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Micheál v Aodh Ruadh, James Connors

Saturday Oct 16th, 20:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Sean MacCumhaill v Cill Chartha, Jimmy White

Sunday Oct 17th, 15:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Naille v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Mark Dorrian

Sunday Oct 17th, 17:15 Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair, Enda McFeely

Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Relegation Quarterfinals

Friday Oct 15th, 19:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Ard an Ratha v Gleann tSúilí

Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Donegal GAA Centre, Baile na nGalloglach v Realt na Mara

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Football Championship – Quarter-finals

Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba, Connie Doherty

Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Malainn, Greg McGroary

Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann v An Clochán Liath, Val Murray

Sunday Oct 17th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaeil Fhánadá v Buncranach, Marc Brown

Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship – Quarterfinals

Saturday Oct 16th, 13:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Trevor Maloney

Saturday Oct 16th, 15:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Na Ceithre Maistír v Gaoth Dobhair, Declan Callaghan

Saturday Oct 16th, 12:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Naille v Ard an Ratha, Eugene McHale

Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Sean MacCumhaill v Na Cealla Beaga, Shane Toolan

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Championship – Relegation Semi-finals

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v An Beart

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Naomh Ultan v Red Hughs

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Football Championship – Quarterfinals

Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Red Hughs v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Kenneth Byrne

Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Páirc Tirconaill, An Clochán Liath v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh, Kevin McGinley

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Brid v Buncrana, Leo Devenney

Sunday Oct 17th, 16:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Columba v Malin, Sean McDaid

Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Championship – Group B

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc na nGael, Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Paite Gabh

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Naomh Cholmcille, Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin

Michael Murphy Sports Junior B Championship – Group B

Saturday Oct 16th, Páirc na Carraige, Bun an Phobail DNF Na Dunaibh Awarded Points

Saturday Oct 16th, TBC, Crampsey Park, Urris v Robert Emmetts