Here's the fourth edition of the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live Team of the Week

In the final week of the group stages, the team below has been selected for our Team of the Week.

1 - Martin Cassidy (Four Masters)

Not for the first time in this year's championship Martin Cassidy tried his best to keep Four Masters afloat. Now a veteran, he made numerous saves on Sunday in Glenfin and in the end probably cost the home side their place in the last eight.

2 - Keelan McGill (Naomh Conaill)

McGill stood out as Naomh Conaill put an end to Glenswilly's hopes of reaching the Donegal SFC quarter-final. Firm in defence and did his bit going forward too. Kicked three good scores and was very intelligent in possession

3 - Barry Griffin (St Naul’s)

A rock of strength for St Naul's who hit the ground running in Milford from an offensive point of view and kept Kane Barrett reasonably quiet. Ventured up late on to add a score for the Mountcharles team in their fine win.

4 - Conor Parke (St Eunan’s)

Injury ruled Park out of the majority of the All-County League and he was on the bench to begin with against Kilcar. Has cemented his place again now and marked Alan Russell well in Bundoran as well as making it up the field frequently

5 - Thomas White (St Naul’s)

St Naul's put in the performance of the weekend when they ran out convicing winners at Milford to seal first ever Donegal SFC quarter-final place and White was a driving force in that win from wing-back, also getting on the scoresheet.

6 - Johnny Gethins (Aodh Ruadh)

Back after missing the game against St Eunan's, Gethins was at the centre of much of Aodh Ruadh's best, covering in defence and always ready to make the forward run and also got on the scoreboard in the second half.

7 - Steven O’Reilly (MacCumhaill’s)

Really impressive in his team’s victory away to Termon. Scored three points from half back, including a fine opening score inside the first minute. Termon struggled to cope with his penetrating runs into attack, a number of which led to other scores.

8 - Darragh Mulgrew (St Eunan’s)

Mulgrew came in at midfield for St Eunan's for the second half against Aodh Ruadh in week three and helped change an awkward encounter into a comfortable win. In Bundoran he was in the role from the off and provided the platform for his team

9 - Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

On the week he was Donegal's only All-Star nomination for the 2021 season, closer to home Langan put on a masterclass for St Michael's against Killybegs, where he kicked 1-7 in all, 1-5 of which came from play as they made the last eight.

10 - Philip Patton (Aodh Ruadh)

One of the main reasons Aodh Ruadh are so consistent this year. Might not have the physical presence but has unerring accuracy and his numbers speak for themselves. Was again supremely accurate on Saturday against Ardara.

11 - Stephen McBrearty (Kilcar)

While the game on Sunday against Gaoth Dobhair was a dead rubber with nothing at stake, McBrearty showed that he has regained much of the form that saw him in Donegal colours. Could he be ready for another tilt at county football?

12 - Odhran McGlynn (Glenfin)

A live wire attacking wing back, who we have made room for in the forward line. He can also track back in a heartbeat and was always making himself available for a pass adding real width to his side's attack. Hit 0-3 for his side.

13 - Oisin Gallen (MacCumhaill’s)

For the second game in-a-row, Gallen showed all his qualities in another great display. So confident in possession, he scored six points, four of which were from play. He’s sure to be on Kilcar’s minds as they prepare for their quarter-final meeting on Saturday.

14 - Gerad Ward (Glenfin)

This vastly experienced full forward just keeps landing the scores for his club. Last Saturday he hit a total of 0-9 with some from very acute angles and he is also a great target man. Has been one of the most consistent front men of recent years.

15 - Christy Toye (St Michael’s)

Toye has been central to almost everything St Michael's have done for the best part of two decades and on Saturday, in only his second start of the season, he kicked two fine scores and in a dominant affair also assisted a Carlos O'Reilly goal.

Honorable mentions for Team of the Week go to: Mark McAteer (Glenswilly), Stephen Doak (St Michael's), Stefan Boyle (Ardara), Martin Breslin (St Naul's), Eoin Gallen (MacCumhaill's), Jason Morrow (Glenfin), Kieran Gallagher (Naomh Conaill), Peter McEniff (St Eunan's)