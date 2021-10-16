Video: Stephen Doak says St Michael's just stuck to the plan against Aodh Ruadh

St Michael’s defender Stephen Doak admitted Aodh Ruadh’s second quarter improvement did cause his team a little reason to fret and the aim at half-time was to get back to the type of form that had laid the foundation.



The Dunfanaghy-based side were impressive starters, with a 1-5 to 0-0 lead by the first water-break, only for Barry Ward’s Aodh Ruadh to ping over the last four points of the first period and reduce their interval arrears to four, 1-7 to 0-5.



“We started well but they had a purple patch but we just stuck to the plan and settled down and thankfully it came out good in the end,” Doak said afterwards. “At half-time we settled, it came at a good time. What we did in the first quarter worked and we just tried to get back to that. We knew we could and we kept working back towards it.”



A second goal for St Michael’s came from Martin McElhinney in the 37th minute and although it wasn’t completely plain sailing from then on in, St Michael’s had the wherewithal to win pretty convincingly on a 3-13 to 0-10 scoreline.



“It was a battle,” Doak continued. “It was a good Ballyshannon team who were well set up. We knew we were coming here for a battle and that’s what they brought. We went toe-to-toe and we just had enough for the win. Their heads went down a wee bit after the second goal as they had been coming back and playing strong and that kind of killed it a wee bit.”

Watch the full interview here: