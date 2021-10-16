Naomh Columba comfortably swat off Naomh Bríd in IFC quarter-final

A five-star display by a young fit and focused Naomh Columba side cemented their IFC semi-final spot against a gritty but outgunned Naomh Bríd in rain soaked Fintra.

Naomh Columba 0-21

Naomh Bríd 1-6

Once again, the gifted Aaron Doherty was most impressive finishing with a tally of 0-9. But he had stellar support from outstanding centre-back Eric Carr who was man of the match.

Veteran Michael McGuire, 38, belied his years and seemed to revel in the treacherous conditions, and got on a lot of ball, while centre forward Ryan Gillespie struck some fine points.

For Naomh Bríd the returned John McNulty battled like a Trojan throughout while Callum Gallagher had his moments, but they badly missed his brother Ross who was on holidays as their stretched defence repeatedly struggled to deal with a lively Glen attack

The winners totally dominated midfield, won all the breaking ball and full forward Christopher Byrne was able to claim and score marks all too easily. They were well worth their half-time lead of 0-9 to 0-2 and could have had at least two more goals.

And a late somewhat fortunate goal from McNulty barely put a gloss on the scoreline.

Glen were quickly into their stride and had a point after just 38 seconds when a Doherty free fell for Lanty Molloy and he hooked over a fine point. That set the pattern for a very one-sided first half.

Doherty then had a chance of a goal but his screaming shot flew over the Naomn Bríd bar and Ryan Gillespie put Glen into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead. Outgunned Naomh Bríd were struggling all over the pitch and further points from Doherty and two pretty easily won marks for Christopher Byrne pushed them to a 0-6 to 0-0 lead by the15th minute

Indeed, it could have been much more as Gillespie was put clean through following a lightning move but somehow managed to fire the ball past the post.

Naomh Bríd finally got off the mark just before the first water break when Callum Gallagher landed a 45 for Naomh Bríd. But it did not really get any better for the south Donegal boys on the resumption as further points from Doherty, Molloy and Carr pushed the winners to a 0-9 to 0-2 lead-the second Naomh Bríd point coming from Gallagher’s free kick.

Glen ran their bench on the resumption and Liam Boyle, a half time sub for Kennety Byrne increased Naomh Columba’s lead with a shot that flew over via the cross bar.

The inevitable Doherty and Gearoid Gallagher swapped points. But then Naomh Bríd struck for the only goal of the game when the hard- working McNulty found himself in space.

And, his dipping shot crept in over Paddy Byrne’s head, via the crossbar and nestled in the net. That left the winners leading by 0-14 to 1-5 as Naomh Bríd put on a spurt. But Gillespie replied for Glen who led by 0-15 to 1-6 by the second water break.

Noamh Bríd could only manage another single point while Glen tacked on 0-6 in the final quarter. Another sub David O’Donnell also got in on the scoring act, as Glen cruised to an impressive win

Naomh Columba: Paddy Byrne; Pauric Cunningham, Barry Carr, Pauric Hegarty; Pauric Ward, Eric Carr (0-1), Michael McGuire; Kevin McNern, Finn Gallagher; Aaron Doherty (0-9, 2f) Ryan Gillespie (0-4), Ryan McNern; Paul O’Hare, Christopher Byrne (0-1, 1m) Lanty Molloy (0-2, 2f). Subs: Liam Boyle (0-2) for Christopher Byrne (half-time), David O’Donnell (0-1) for Ryan McNern (40), Ronan Gillespie (0-1) for Pauric Cunningham (56), Declan McGuire for Finn Gallagher (57), Aidan McGinley for Michael McGuire (63).

Naomh Bríd: Pauric McDaid; Richard Walsh, Sean Gormley, Michael Gallagher; Liam Duffy, Eoin McGarrigle, Eoin Quinn; Tommy Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-3, 3f); Ryan Brogan, Darragh Brogan, John McNulty (1-1); Declan McCafferty Gearoid Gallagher (0-1) Eoin Rushe (0-1, 1f) Subs: Gary McCafferty for Eoin McGarrigle (33).

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)