Search

19/10/2021

Yvonne Bonner: 'You have to deal with the pressure kicks'

Yvonne Bonner: 'You have to deal with the pressure kicks'

Glenfin's Yvonne Bonner holds possession under strong pressure from Termon. Photo: Chloe Callaghan

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Yvonne Bonner kept her cool with the most pressured of kicks to help fire Glenfin to glory in Sunday’s Donegal senior ladies final.

Bonner knew that time was up as she stood over a free at the end of normal time.

Eight minutes into time added on, Bonner converted to send the tie to extra time, where Glenfin prevailed 1-23 to 2-18.

“Yeah, I did, it was only 30 seconds that we had,” Bonner said.

“I asked the referee. We got up the field and thankfully we got the free. Thankfully, it was within shooting range and it went over the bar.

“You just have to deal with those pressure kicks as the free taker. I was just glad of the opportunity to get it at that stage.”

Just eight weeks after giving birth to a baby girl, Bonner scored 1-9 as Glenfin retained their crown.

Bonner said: “I got to train with the girls by myself during the pregnancy. I didn’t miss out on much and I’m just thankful to be on the field today.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media