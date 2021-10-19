Yvonne Bonner: 'You have to deal with the pressure kicks'

Yvonne Bonner kept her cool with the most pressured of kicks to help fire Glenfin to glory in Sunday’s Donegal senior ladies final.

Bonner knew that time was up as she stood over a free at the end of normal time.

Eight minutes into time added on, Bonner converted to send the tie to extra time, where Glenfin prevailed 1-23 to 2-18.

“Yeah, I did, it was only 30 seconds that we had,” Bonner said.

“I asked the referee. We got up the field and thankfully we got the free. Thankfully, it was within shooting range and it went over the bar.

“You just have to deal with those pressure kicks as the free taker. I was just glad of the opportunity to get it at that stage.”

Just eight weeks after giving birth to a baby girl, Bonner scored 1-9 as Glenfin retained their crown.

Bonner said: “I got to train with the girls by myself during the pregnancy. I didn’t miss out on much and I’m just thankful to be on the field today.”