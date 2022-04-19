Work commenced on new path to protect Errigal from further erosion

Work has commenced on the construction of a path designed to protect Errigal from further erosion.

After years of campaigning, countless meetings with various stakeholders and careful planning, it was with great joy and relief that Forbairt Dhún Lúiche made the announcement recently.

The move will help restore aspects of the mountain’s habitat that have been damaged through the combined effects of increased footfall and the impacts of climate change. The initial build phase is estimated to last between 6 and 7 months with a plan to provide opportunities in the future for employment on mountain path maintenance.

The focus of the group is firmly on sustainable development and protection of the natural environment. Twelve years ago Forbairt Dhún Lúiche began discussing protecting the mountain with various stakeholders. They say certain people need to be recognised for their contribution and that the project would not be possible without the agreement and cooperation of the landowners. They want to sincerely thank them for their shared vision and concern to protect the mountain. They also want to acknowledge the tireless work of Donegal County Council and its officials to see this project through various phases from the Ascent project, planning, funding and finally commencement.

Forbairt Dhún Lúiche would also like to thank past members of the committee and those who are no longer with us who had a vision that one day there would be a path on Errigal.