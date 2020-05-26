Top Irish stars and musicians to hold six-hour live performance for Donegal's baby Livie

Contact
Ireland's top country music stars come together for Donegal Town tot Livie Mulhern
There are few people who haven't been deeply touched by the plight of a Donegal family and their quest to get life saving treatment for their baby daughter.
Ireland's top country music stars and musicians are the latest to come together to help Livie and her family reach the €2m target that will allow them to get treatment in the US.
The mega concert will be hosted by Gary Gamble and will run for six hours on Saturday, June 6 starting at 2pm and running over six hours. Among those taking part are Nathan Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Dominic Kirwan, Matthew O'Donnell, Mike Denver, Michael English, Robert Mizell, Declan Nerney, Louise Morrissey.
More information can be found on the Facebook page Go Live For Livie
To read about Livie's story, read: €2m needed to save our baby girl - a Donegal family's heart-breaking plea for help
