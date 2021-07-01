People in Donegal invited to join new community Wine Hub

People in Donegal are invited to take part in the new Wine Donegal Town Hub which runs on the evenings of Thursday to Sunday, July 8 to 11 at Glebe National School, Donegal Town.
A spokesperson said: "Come along and enjoy live streamed worship followed by great speakers sharing God's word; followed by a time of prayer."
Refreshments will be available.
All covid guidelines/restrictions will be practiced.
Places are limited. Doors open at 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome.
Further information is available by calling Rev David Huss on 087 2882484 or Sandra on 083 3515400.
