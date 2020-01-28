St Brigid's Cross Night - everyone welcome

A St Brigid’s Cross night is taking place in the old St Mary’s Church, Killymard.

The annual event sees people of all ages come together to carry on this age-old tradition.

The old church is a perfect setting for this community gathering.

For anyone who doesn’t know how to make a St Brigid’s Cross, there will be plenty of people on hand to guide and help them.

This is also a great opportunity to meet up with friends, neighbours and family to enjoy a chat. There will be plenty of craic and entertainment too.

Rushes will be provided and crosses will be blessed afterwards.

The St Brigid’s Cross night takes place on Friday, January 31 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

This is also a great opportunity to see the ongoing restoration work at the old St Mary's Church which was in use for over 200 years, up until the mid 1980s.