Ardara Poor Farmers Association charity auction - a taste of what to expect

The Ardara Poor Farmers Association (PFA) charity auction is well established as a post-Christmas event not to be missed.

Furthermore, it is a very important fundraiser and has supported a range of very worthy causes over the years.

This year’s auction takes place in Teague’s Bar ,Ardara on Saturday, December 28 at 9.00om.

To date, the PFA has raised an astonishing €316,749.00 for local charities.

This year’s beneficiaries are the Downstrands counseling services and Pieta House. Downstrands counseling services relies heavily on public donations to provide a vital service to the Ardara Rosbeg, Portnoo and Glenties communities.

The PFA is delighted to be supporting our local counseling services.

The auction is guaranteed to be a great night’s craic. The stage is transformed into a bidding table. From there, the auctioneer takes charge of proceedings over the dance floor which will become the mart ring, with livestock auctioned in bar.

In fact, Teague’s bar will be transformed and this ever popular event is certainly a sight to behold.

In the past, lots auctioned have included sheep, heifers, bags of turf, chickens, gates, bags of nuts and bales of silage to name but a few.

“We've lots flying in as we speak,” said John Breslin from the organising committee. “And we're expecting a wide and varied range of items to be in place by the time the night comes around. If you've never been to the event, then you should make the effort this year as it's truly a unique night that will live long in your memory – it's crazy – but it's all for such a great cause!”

The PFA would like to thank everyone involved in the last 14 auction’s which raised a total of €316,749.00.

Anyone looking to donate items or place a reserve bid is asked to contact anyone of the organising committee listed below before December 27 to be in the catalogue,

Cathy Boyd 087 613 3085

John Breslin 087 826 5334

Gerard McHugh 087 648 8628