In our visits to Donegal town's main supermarkets today we spoke to John Kerrigan from the meat department in Kavanagh's Supervalu.
Speaking in relation to panic buying or food shortages John said; "Well, as you can see yourself we are busy but again this is a Friday evening and there would be something very wrong if we weren't. There was a bit of a mad rush yesterday but I would say it was just that everybody was caught by surprise by the Government announced.
"It is interesting to see now that many other countries are taking the example of what Ireland has done in relation to coronavirus - a wise decision.
"The big excitement here is the curiosity surrounding the big lotto win in SuperValu in Dungloe!"
