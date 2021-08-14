VIDEO: Like a Bat out of Hell, Kilcar get support for Donegal SFC final from Meat Loaf

Crowd restrictions or not, it's unlikely Meat Loaf has been to Towney of late, but that doesn't mean the famed singer isn't weighing in behind John McNulty's side in this evening's Donegal SFC final against Naomh Conaill.
Kathy Cunningham is celebrating her 60th and received the following message on facebook:
'Meatloaf sent lovely 60th Birthday wishes to Kathy Cunningham but turns out he follows the County Championship too...Full support for Cill Chartha GAA Official tomorrow against 'Glen-ties'
Many of the current Kilcar team were beaten in the 2016 final against Glenswilly, but managed to win the Dr Maguire a year later against Naomh Conaill and are striving to overcome the same opponents from Glen-ties this evening in Ballybofey. Two out of three ain't bad.
