Contact
As the count continues in the Sligo Park Hotel Fine Gael's Frankie Feighan has stated that he still is still very much in with a chance in taking the 4th. seat in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.
Feighan said: "At this stage, it is 50/50 and as we all know transfers can go anywhere. I am hopeful at this stage and would like to take this opportunity of thanking everybody for the reception I received on the doorsteps and also my fellow candidates for their courtesy throughout the campaign."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.