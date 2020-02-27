Contact
With the male population of the county dominating the television screens last weekend with some great Allianz League matches and (not so great) rugby matches one Donegal town business grasped the opportunity to provide some great leisurely entertainment for those with less than a passing interest in sport.
Mary Meehan of Verve on the Killybegs Road hosted an afternoon of fashion greatly enhanced with some nicely chilled champagne and loads of tasty canapes - not only that but the sun came out for the whole afternoon to greet the guests from all over the south and west of the county.
Mary said, “I’m a great believer of bright colours - some call it colour therapy but whatever it brightens everybody up on these dark evenings and events like this provide a great opportunity to get out of the house.”
Indeed Mary proved right as there were broad siles on practically every guest in the shop all taking in the new colours of the season - mustards, limes, deep shade of blues, olive greens - all displayed with great finesse by the models most of which hailed from Ardara.
