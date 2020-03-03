Contact
Rarely in the world of theatre do opening nights command a sell-out performance - audiences like to give the cast an opportunity to settle in.
However, the young cast of Ballyshannon Musical Society defied all expectations with their pulsating "All Shook Up" and filling every last seat.
A highly successful performance by everybody involved, this was sheer entertainment with no apologies - if you want a night of feel-good, foot-tapping entertainment you have three nights to get up to the Abbey Centre for a great experience
