Watch: A great insight into how 2019 went for Donegal Boston GAA

A very informative and well put together video on Donegal Boston GFC and the 2019 season has been posted online.

It contains lots of photos from the season, plus a number of interviews, and action from games.

It was a particularly special year as they won the US North-East GAA championship at all 3 levels (Senior, Junior A and Junior B) and went on to win the North American Senior Finals held in Leesburg, VA.

The huge work behind the scenes is noted by a number of contributors.

The club had three teams in finals and over 50 in training.

The video was produced and posted on line by Rachel O'Driscoll

At its presentation night for 2019, the winners were as follows:

Most Improved Player of the year - Shane McDevitt

Junior B Player of the year - Noel McDermott

Junior A Player of the year - Paul Mc Nulty

Senior Player of the year - Jason Noctor

Club-person of the year - Declan Scott

Recently, two former chairmen Eamonn Kelly and Paddy McDevitt were given awards.

Eamonn received the Diaspora award at the 2019 Golden Bridges awards ceremony in the World Trade Center Boston. Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, presented the award.

Paddy received the overseas/appreciation award at the Donegal GAA banquet.

The club was founded in 1988.

It won Boston SFC titles in 2002, 2004, 2010, 2015 and 2018.