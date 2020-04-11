Watch: Relive the drama - the 1992 All-Ireland Final between Dublin and Donegal recalled in full

Contact
As the lockdown continues, many people are finding time to recall some great memories from the past.
The GAA has numerous features online, and there has been a surge in viewers in recent weeks.
So, sit back, and enjoy this link to Donegal's memorable All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final success over Dublin at Croke Park back in 1992.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.