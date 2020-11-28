WATCH: In case you missed it, see the Nickey Rackard Cup winning Donegal performance at Croke Park

Last weekend the Donegal hurlers came from behind to beat Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park.

It was a marvellous win for the Mickey McCann managed side, and the future for the game looks bright in the county.

This GAA BEO video shows the full game on a great day for the county. This was their third title in the Nickey Rackard Cup, having beaten Roscommon in 2013 and Warwickshire in 2018. Enjoy.