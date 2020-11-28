WATCH: In case you missed it, see the Nickey Rackard Cup winning Donegal performance at Croke Park

Contact
Last weekend the Donegal hurlers came from behind to beat Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park.
It was a marvellous win for the Mickey McCann managed side, and the future for the game looks bright in the county.
This GAA BEO video shows the full game on a great day for the county. This was their third title in the Nickey Rackard Cup, having beaten Roscommon in 2013 and Warwickshire in 2018. Enjoy.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Department officials are to brief county council officials and councillors in Letterkenny next week over the establishment of a direct provision centre in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.