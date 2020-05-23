WATCH: That's All For Now

Enjoy a wee trip down memory lane with a fantastic play written and directed by the talented, Patricia 'Tinney' Doherty.

'That's All For Now" featured a cast of more than 50 and was first performed in Buncrana, Inishowen 22 years ago. It told the life-affirming story of the seaside town's iconic Plaza Ballroom.

Following their success, the whole cast, took the production Stateside for a fortnight. They spent a couple of nights in Boston and a couple of nights in New York entertaining the Irish communities there. There are plans to revive "That's All For Now" after lockdown. Watch this space. We can't wait.