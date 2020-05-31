WATCH: Surprise birthday party for popular Donegal musician

There were sunny community birthday celebrations in Donegal.

Popular Buncrana musician and Maginn Park groundsman, Liam Cutliffe, affectionately known as Nadger, turned 70 today and his friends, neighbours and family surprised him with a lovely 'party.'

One of Liam's many friends told Donegal Live: "We couldn't let the day go past without wishing Liam Many Happy Returns."

Happy Birthday Liam.