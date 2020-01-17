WATCH: Donegal GAA star highlights the symptoms of concussion and the importance of taking the right steps to recovery

Contact
Donegal GAA star Ryan McHugh suffered a number of concussions in the 2018 season.
To highlight the dangers he has teamed up with the GAA to give this insight into what happened to him.
Concussion is a brain injury that needs to be taken seriously to protect the short and long-term health and welfare of all players. This is his story.
The GAA is actively promotion awareness about this important issue.
To learn more about concussion see: learning.gaa.ie/concussion
