WATCH: Donegal GAA star highlights the symptoms of concussion and the importance of taking the right steps to recovery

Donegal GAA star Ryan McHugh suffered a number of concussions in the 2018 season.

To highlight the dangers he has teamed up with the GAA to give this insight into what happened to him.

Concussion is a brain injury that needs to be taken seriously to protect the short and long-term health and welfare of all players. This is his story.

The GAA is actively promotion awareness about this important issue.

To learn more about concussion see: learning.gaa.ie/concussion