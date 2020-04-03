WATCH: Urgent appeal to help homeless people in Donegal and the north west

Contact
With all charity events cancelled, the Simon Community has launched an emergency appeal to support people without a home at this challenging time.
Anyone who wishes to support the work of the charity here in the north west can go to www.northwestsimon.ie to give what they can. Donations will help support the most vulnerable people in this area.
Anyone who needs support from North West Simon is invited to call 071 9147522 or fill out a referral form online.
