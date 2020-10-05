Donegal dancing sisters wow judges on An Ríl Deal to secure a place in the semi-final

Donegal sisters Seoda and Ailbhe Liu Wang showed that they really are the 'Ríl Deal' with a foot-perfect and joyful performance on the TG4 Irish dance show.

The pair finished ahead of stiff competition in the popular television show An Ríl Deal which features eight top class Irish dance acts each week. After a dance off between the judges' choice of two acts, only one secures a coveted semi-final place.

The Wang sisters made their performance look effortless but it was highly skilled and the result of many hours of perfecting their art.

Their teachers at McNelis Cunningham Boyle were among the first to take to Twitter to congratulate the girls on their success.