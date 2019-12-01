Watch: Woman scammed out of £12,000 in romance fraud

Contact
Everyone is at risk from cyber crime – with each of our lives being lived increasingly online.
Cyber criminals don’t discriminate and will target anyone – young or old, rich or poor, small or large businesses – if you leave yourself vulnerable and they have something to gain, you could become a victim.
It’s no reason to be scared of being online, BE CYBER WISE and stay aware of the risks and ways you can protect yourself.
You will dramatically reduce the chances of cyber criminals getting their hands on your money or your information.
Gardai in Donegal have posted up this video on social media.
This video highlights what really happened to one woman - who was out of pocket to the tune of £12,000
For more useful information see HERE
