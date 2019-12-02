Watch: Interview with founders of new Donegal whiskey distillery

Contact
Whiskey could be produced at a new distillery in west Donegal early next year.
The historic former Crolly Dolls factory, which dates back to 1902, has recently undergone a major investment programme and is being transformed into 'The Crolly Distillery and Visitors Centre'.
At the recent Donegal Association in London annual gala ball, MC Noel Cunningham interviewed distillery founders Joe Devenney and Kieran Davis for Donegal TV.
It is hoped to produce over 15,000 litres of alcohol annually.
Sales of Irish whiskey are soaring and they will be hoping to cash-in on this lucrative market, which has enormous export potential.
It's 180 years since whiskey was last legally produced in Donegal.
As part of the plan to raise capital to fund the early stages of the business, a special 180 club has been launched which will allow people to purchase a special cask of whiskey from the new distillery.
The factory in Crolly has a fascinating history.
For more see HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.