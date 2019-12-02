Watch: Interview with founders of new Donegal whiskey distillery

Whiskey could be produced at a new distillery in west Donegal early next year.

The historic former Crolly Dolls factory, which dates back to 1902, has recently undergone a major investment programme and is being transformed into 'The Crolly Distillery and Visitors Centre'.

At the recent Donegal Association in London annual gala ball, MC Noel Cunningham interviewed distillery founders Joe Devenney and Kieran Davis for Donegal TV.

It is hoped to produce over 15,000 litres of alcohol annually.

Sales of Irish whiskey are soaring and they will be hoping to cash-in on this lucrative market, which has enormous export potential.

It's 180 years since whiskey was last legally produced in Donegal.

As part of the plan to raise capital to fund the early stages of the business, a special 180 club has been launched which will allow people to purchase a special cask of whiskey from the new distillery.

The factory in Crolly has a fascinating history.

