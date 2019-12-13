The Donegal connection: Scottish Nationalist Party candidate wins UK General Election seat from Boris Johnson's Tories

One of the UK's newest MPs has strong Donegal connections.

Dave Doogan was elected as MP for the Angus constituency in eastern Scotland in the early hours of this (Friday) morning.

A former aircraft engineer, he is the son of Jim Doogan of Kincasslagh and Annie (Roarty) Doogan of Meenamara.

On a night when Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was sweeping into power with a massive majority, Doogan recorded a great success for the SNP as he took the Angus seat by defeating the incumbent conservative candidate Kirstene Hair.

Doogan has served as a councillor on Angus District Council for the past eight years.

Doogan got over 49% of the vote as he polled 21,216 votes as the SNP vote shot up by 10.6% in the constituency.

By contrast, the Conservative vote fell by 4.8% as Hair's vote dropped to 40.4% and she got 17,421 votes.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Ben Lawrie was a distant third with 2,482 votes while Labour's Monique Miller was fourth with 2,051 votes.

Vote Share in Angus: BBC Scotland.

According to the Exit Poll released after polling stations closed, the SNP was on course to win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

At 3.00 am, in a revised BBC forecast, the Conservatives were on course for a majority in the region of 64 seats.