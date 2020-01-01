Watch: Superb drone footage of popular Donegal New Year's Day Swim

The Dunree Dippers' New Year's Day charity swim was a great success.

On a wonderful day, big numbers turned out to brave the cold water off Inishowen.

€1000 was collected on the beach to be shared out between the RNLI and the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

There was also a just giving page with almost €600 donated to the Irish Kidney Association.

The Irish Kidney Association was chosen to remember Biddy Quirke and Patsy Doherty who were both reared in the parish and who both received Kidney transplants in the past. They both passed away in 2019 and are missed by the Gillespie, Quirke and Doherty families.