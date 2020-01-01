Watch: Superb drone footage of popular Donegal New Year's Day Swim

Contact
The Dunree Dippers' New Year's Day charity swim was a great success.
On a wonderful day, big numbers turned out to brave the cold water off Inishowen.
€1000 was collected on the beach to be shared out between the RNLI and the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.
There was also a just giving page with almost €600 donated to the Irish Kidney Association.
The Irish Kidney Association was chosen to remember Biddy Quirke and Patsy Doherty who were both reared in the parish and who both received Kidney transplants in the past. They both passed away in 2019 and are missed by the Gillespie, Quirke and Doherty families.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Tomas O Siochan, CEO of the WDC says the investment in 2019 builds on more than 20 years of investment in the region
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.