WATCH: Meitheal Gleann Cholm Cille on Easter Sunday

The people of Gleann Cholm Cille, County Donegel first hit the headlines in the 1950’s with their refusal to accept the economic devastation and emigration widespread in Irish communities at the time.

They taught the rest of rural Ireland an important lesson not to wait for salvation from others make it happen for yourself. This is their story told by Stephen Rea, which will air on TG4, Easter Sunday at 8:30pm.

The most dramatic change in modern Ireland is the transformation from being a country of emigration to one of immigration from 1950’s to the 1990’s. For example over half a million people emigrated from Ireland between 1945 and 1960.

This documentary tells the story of the parish of Gleann Cholm Cille, Donegal’s resilience and struggle to not only survive but thrive in the face of harsh economic conditions of twentieth century Ireland with emigration the only choice for thousands of school leavers.

This documentary sheds the light of what life was like in many Irish communities that were ravished by emigration until the 1980s. Gleann Cholm Cille led by their parish priest, Fr Mc Dyer refused to stand by and watch their rich Irish speaking community and culture decline.

Fr McDyer was a self-confessed socialist in Donegal who lobbied politicians, civil servants and hit the national press many times with his criticisms of government inaction to stem the tide of emigration in the West. He set up co-operatives; fishing and wool factories; organised community labour projects.

This is the story of how they became a self-sufficient community developing their native industries of fishing, knitting, weaving and sustainable tourism to provide much needed employment to returning emigrants.



As their parish priest Fr Mc Dyer used to say; ‘It’s better to light one candle than curse the darkness’ is a much needed philosophy in today’s uncertain world.'

