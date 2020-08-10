WATCH: A secret waterfall in west Donegal is attracting both locals and tourists to the area

A secret waterfall in west Donegal is attracting people from near and far to the region.

On Sunday last, the well-trodden pathway to the breath-taking attraction was busy with people making their way to and from the waterfall.

In order to get to this waterfall, you must climb into a river which flows from the waterfall. People will find themselves, at times, in deep water. Depending on when you come out of the river, the water can flow quickly and forcefully especially if there has been heavy rain.

There are stones and pebbles underfoot as you make your way towards the waterfall. If you gaze skywards you will find that huge trees stand above you - in a host of stunning greenery.

As you get closer to the waterfall you must climb over some fallen branches and wood in the river.

The journey is well worth it. The waterfall is stunning, the surroundings breathtaking and you will feel like you have stepped into a wildlife documentary as you soak in the surroundings. There are countless photographs of this waterfall on social media - with some people content to say where the waterfall is and others who don't wish to say where it is.

There are now a number of secret or newly discovered waterfalls scattered across Donegal.

