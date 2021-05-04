WATCH: Fantastic Donegal Ladies take on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge

WATCH: a heartwarming wee Donegal video of the 'Carndonagh Ladies' taking on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

Nuala McLaughlin, who is the Supervisor at the Colgan Hall in the Inishowen market town shared the video with Donegal Live.

Nuala said: "Here's a wonderful wee video made by our wonderful 'Ladies' during lockdown.

"As we are all too aware, there have been so many reasons to be sad and down lately and we felt that a video of these inspirational Ladies taking on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge would give everyone a wee boost and a reason to smile.

"The Ladies in the video range in age from their 70s to 96. They really got into the spirit of the challenge - with families reporting that great craic was had in the process. Most are no fans of the camera but they flew in the face of fear and went for it. What an aspiration they are.

"These amazing women, we are lucky to call them our Mammies, Grannies, Great Grannies, God Mothers, Aunties, Sisters, Cousins, and of course Friends. Thanks to all the Ladies and all those who helped with the video and especially to Ciara Gibbons for putting it all together," said Nuala.

The video has clocked up more than 3,000 views since the weekend and the ladies are, apparently, enjoying a lot of positive feedback.