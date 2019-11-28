WATCH: New Finn Harps coach outlines his thoughts on the season ahead

Contact
New Finn Harps under-19 coach Tommy Canning has already seen some of the underage players in training.
And he is relishing the prospect of taking charge of the team for the 2020 season.
He is hoping that many of them can make the step up from under-19 level to becoming a senior footballer.
Tommy Canning spoke to Ben Reuven for the Finn Harps website on his appointment as Finn Harps U19 Head Coach.
