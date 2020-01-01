Watch: Why this year's Donegal Half Marathon has so much appeal

Contact
Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, has been speaking about this year's event which will be held on Sunday, August 30.
This specially produced video by Devine Digital features interviews about the 2020 event and also coverage from last year's race in Letterkenny.
The organisers are hoping that in excess of 500 will take part.
Early bird entries are now available on www.njuko.net/d-hm-2020
