PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Naomh Brid hold their underage presentation in Ballintra Community Centre

The Community Centre in Ballintra was packed on Friday night as Naomh Brid held their annual underage presentation night.
Presentations were made to all the underage age groups from Academy to U-16s and also members of the Abbey VS Loch an Iuir winning team members from the club were acknowledged.
Special guests were All-Ireland winning footballers David Walsh, Frank McGlynn and Marty O'Reilly and local Co Clllr Micheal Naughton.
MC for the night was Michael Gallagher
See our Picture Slide Show from the night
