WATCH: Is Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan the number 1 manager in the League of Ireland?

Finn Harps boss manager Ollie Horgan has been named the best manager in the League of Ireland.
YouTube channel Irish Footy Vlogs named the Harps boss as the top manager in the league due to the trojan effort he has put in to keep the Ballybofey in the top flight.
Derry City manager Declan Devine was named as the third best manager in the league after the Candystripes' fine campaign last season.
Is Ollie Horgan the best manager in the League of Ireland? Let us know in the comments section.
