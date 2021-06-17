WATCH: Golf pics and news from all the golf clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

The weekend's Competition Singles Stableford on 12th & 13th June and is kindly sponsored by Olympic Amusements, Bundoran. 1st Barry McCann 41pts, 2nd Barry McLaughlin 40pts (BoT), 3rd Vincent Granaghan 40 pts (BoT), 4th Eamon Carty 39pts. Gross was won by Mason Collins with 36pts.

This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford on 19th & 20th June and is kindly sponsored by RNLI, Bundoran.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

OPEN WEEK: The Club's annual Open week takes place from 12-18 July.

Mon 12th Single Stroke, Sponsored by Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundornan.

Tue 13th Mixed Foursomes, Sponsored by Graham Laird, Ballyshannon.

Wed 14th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Pearse & Rory O’Neill Newsagents, Ballyshannon.

Thur 15th Ladies Open Day, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Fri 16th Singles Stroke, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Sat 17th Champagne Scramble (Mixed), Sponsored by Dorrian’s Pharmacy, Ballyshannon

Sun 18th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Express Spar/Filling Station, Bundoran

IMPORTANT DATES FOR DIARY: Deirdre Mulligan’s Presdent Day which takes place on Saturday 24th July

Josephine McGurran’s Ladys Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 14th August

Gerald McGloin’s Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 28th August with Playoff on Saturday 4th September

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Congratulations to Marian Curran on her election as Lady Captain for 2021 at Cumann Gailf Ghaoth Dobhair and we wish her all the best while in office. The year will be shorter that usual but I am sure Marian will have a successful term at the helm and it is good to see the competitions up and running again and the ladies out on the course after too long a break!

Comhghairdeachas leat Marian agus bain sult as do bhliain. Marian will hold her Lady Captain's Day on 14 August and further details will be posted closer to the date. Other significant dates in this year's calendar are as follows: Ladies will play for Captain Jerry Mc Clafferty's Prize on Wednesday 28 July and for President Pól Ó Rabhartaigh's prize on Wendesday 25 August. Cuir na dátaí sa dialann!

Members competitions recommenced on 25 May with a 16 hole competition and results were as follows: 1st Kathleen Rodgers 37 points; 2nd Frances Sweeney 32 points; 3rd Bríd Uí Chearnaigh 32 points BOT; Back 9 Mairéad Harkin 18 points.

Results for recent competitions: 2 June - 1st Anne Curran 38 points; 2nd Nell Cullen 37 points; 3rd Mairéad Harkin 37 points BOT;

9 June - 1st Bríd Uí Chearnaigh 36 points; 2 Ban Chaiftín Marian Curan 36 points BOT; 3rd Aisling Mhic Cumhaill 32 points;

Comhghairdeachas leis na buaiteoirí uilig. Míle buíochas don Bhan Chaiftín Marian as turas lae go Cloich Cheann Fhaola a eagrú dona mná. Beidh muid ag tabhairt ár n-aghaidh ar Bhaile Chonaill ar an Sathairn 17 Iúil agus ag súil go mór leis.

Gaoth Dobhair

The Pierce Purcell team commenced their 2021 campaign last Friday evening with a victory at home against Narin/Portnoo. All 3 matches were won at home to go through on a scoreline of 3 matches to 2. In the next round they play Ballycastle GC away. The two home matches are fixed for this Saturday at 1.30pm and the 3 away matches fixed for Sunday 27th. We Padraig Gallagher and his team all the Best.

Paul Mc Gee (15) was the winner of Farren Roarty Accountants sponsored competition at the weekend with a fine score of 41 points, just nudging the previous weeks winner Paul Lynch (13) into Second place with 40 points. Thid place went to Shaun Doherty (23) with 39 points on a break of tie. The nines went to Anthony Doherty (10) and John P Diver (28) with 22 and 21 points respectively. Míle Buíochas le Farren Roarty as urraíocht a dheanamh ar an chomórtas.

Last week’s Seniors was won by Seán Ó hIcí with 40 pts. Second went to Micheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir with 37 pts and in third place was Pól Ó Rabhartaigh with 36 pts. Seniors competition continues every Tuesday and Thursday and is OPEN to Members and visitors.

This is a busy weekend for our Low handicap golfers with the Senior Cup team having a home tie against Northwest G C on Saturday at 2.30 pm and the Barton Shield Team taking on City of Belfast GC on Sunday at 2.10 pm. We wish Team Captain Cathal Óg and his two teams all the best.

Golf Óige is back and there was a good turnout last Sunday for their first outing of the year. Golf Óige will continue next Sunday and every Sunday from now until the end of the summer at 4 pm.

This weekend’s cmpetition is Single Stroke and will be sponsored by PATRICK GALLAGHER Buses.

Portsalon

Matchplay Ducks in a row: Congratulations to Donal Callaghan Jr who retained the Gents Club Matchplay title with a 3&2 win over Andy Boland on Tuesday afternoon. Despite falling behind at the second, Ducky was in control leading 3up by the turn after a fairway-finding day off the tees. Andy typically pushed backed to get it to the minimum deficit after 14 holes and leave the match right in the melting pot when he birdied the Matterhorn, but the 'Matchplay supremo' won the 15th & 16th to claim the crown for a third time. Well done to both men on reaching the final and for ensuring the Covid-delayed 2020 championship was completed in due course.

Fred Daly Team: For the first time in a very long while Portsalon were in Fred Daly action on Saturday afternoon as some of our best young golfers took on Hilton Templepatrick.

Portsalon hosted two of the five matches on Saturday, with Christian Harris winning his match 1up on the final hole and Ultan Blaney recording an impressive 4&2 success. Both lads were taking on five handicappers. Cian Page, Ciaran McCormick and Oisin Friel were all in action in Belfast and, despite some valiant efforts and fine golf, they were unable to get the point required ensuring it was a 3-2 win for Templepatrick overall.

A slender defeat it might have been, but this was still a great day for Portsalon to finally be in a position to send out a Fred Daly team that competed so well against a strong, well-drilled opponent. Congrats and well played to Cian, Ciaran, Christian, Oisin and Ultan for representing the club so well.

Our thanks to Vice-Captain Eamonn 'Beck' McConigley for his unswerving dedication to junior golf in the club and for playing such a positive role in getting this team together. Also, to the boys' parents for assisting with travel to and from Belfast on Saturday and all their support.

Club Matchplay 2021 now Open for entries: Our Club Matchplay events are now open for entry via the ClubV1 App (or in the shop). Entries Close: Sunday June 20th.

Singles Matchplay Defending Champion: Donal Callaghan Jr

Doubles Matchplay Defending Champions: David Fisher & Tony McNamee

Portsalon Results - Bank Holiday Monday June 7th – 4BBB Ladies & Gents: Winners: Jack & Amy Friel (12) – 48 pts; Runners-up: Kevin & Clare McGonagle (6) – 45 pts.

Wednesday June 9th – Gents Stableford: Winner: Des Fegan (25) – 40 pts; Runner-up: James Friel (24) – 39 pts BOT; Gross: Cian Harkin (+1) – 35 gross pts; Third: Patrick McColgan (20) – 39 pts

Saturday 12th June – Gents Stableford@ Winner: Tony Kingston (18) - 43 pts; Runner-up: Patrick McBride (25) - 42 pts BOT; Gross: Cian Harkin (+1) - 39 gross pts; Third: Mark Gallagher (25) - 42 pts

Sunday 13th June – Gents Stableford: Winner: Garrett Horkan (21) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Andy Boland (13) – 40 pts; Gross: Johnny Shields (3) – 33 gross pts; Third: Jack Friel (12) – 38 pts.

Portsalon Ladies

Brighdin Hawke wins the Members: Congratulations to Lady Vice-Captain, Brighdin Hawke on carding a fantastic round of 42 pts, to win the June 12th Sunday Members. Leading by two clear points from the in-form Jackie Friel who with 40pts had to contend with runner-up spot. Great play ladies.

Maire O'Donnell Final 2020: As a local derby match, there was much anticipation and excitement from both the Portsalon and Letterkenny teams to get the match underway after the long Covid-enforced delay. A very closely contested game ensued, with three matches concluding on the 18th green, resulting in two halved matches and a win for Letterkenny. Meanwhile out on the course Portsalon and Letterkenny won a match apiece, to leave the Barnhill team leading 3-2 after the first leg. It's not often you have so many former members on an opposing team, but Letterkenny had that here and their knowledge of the course may have been a factor. The second leg of the final will take place in Letterkenny on Sunday 20th June and Lady Captain Iris will be leading her squad to challenge until the final hole is out. It's all to play for, good luck ladies.

Dates for your diaries: The Members Competition Sunday 20th June (alternative day is Friday 18th June) and June Monthly (ongoing). Portsalon’s Open Week is scheduled to take place from July 7th -14th

The timesheet will now go live seven-days in advance at 6pm each evening and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club. Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, REGISTER at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards to the Ladies locker room.

Cloughaneely

Our Minor League Team were narrowly defeated last Saturday in the 2020 County Final. Well done to Team Managers Hugo Cannon, Kenny Macpherson and all the panel on reaching the Minor League Final a great achievement for a small 9 hole club. Congratulations to Rosapenna Golf Club on winning the 2020 Minor League title.

Recent golf results for 9 Hole Friday 11th June* CAT 1: Brian Geaney (12) 20pts; CAT 2: Conor Ó'Gallachóir (14) 15pts; CAT 3: Owenie Pro Jnr (21) 19pts.

Weekend Comp 12/13th June 1st: Danny Doran (Gaoth Dobhair, 27) 44pts; CAT 1: Chris McCallion (8) 37pts; CAT 2: Fergal Kilfeather (15) 41pts; CAT 3: Tom Herrity (27) 35pts; Beginner: Martin Mortimer (BOT).

Thanks to Paul Gallagher - Functional Patterns Dublin for his kind sponsorship.

This weekend's Singles Stableford is kindly sponsored by Neil McMullan Property Maintenance & Renovations golfers can play on Saturday or Sunday. This is the second golfer of the year points competition.

Our Jimmy Bruen and Pierce Purcell Teams both had decisive wins over local neighbours Dunfanaghy Golf Club last Saturday. Thank you to Dunfanaghy GC for a very sporting match. Our Jimmy Bruen Team won 4-1 and meet Hilton Templepatrick next with a home draw. Our Pierce Purcell team won 4.5-0.5 and meet Whitehead GC, Co. Antrim next with an away draw.

Our 2020 Donegal League Team play the covid delayed County Final this Saturday 19th June 4.30pm Vs Buncrana GC. The County Final will be played at the neutral venue Portsalon Golf Club. We wish Hugo Cannon and his team the very best in the Donegal League Final.

Cuireann Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheannfhaola fáilte roimh bhaill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga. Tá na táillí bliantiúla iontach réasúnta. Tá plásóga den scoith ar an chúrsa, bainfidh tú sult agus sásamh as é a imirt agus cuirfear fáilte mhór romhat. Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Bígí slán agus bígí maith dá chéile!

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Tuesday June the 8th was a single stableford competition. Great to see one of our great stalwarts making a return to form. Well done Siobhan great scoring. 1st Siobhan Bogues (17) 42Pts; 2nd Eilish Walsh (27) 36Pts

Saturday the 12th June was a welcome back hamper competition hosted by our Lady Captain. Some beautiful hampers were on display for the lucky winners. The scoring exceeded all expectations so well done to all the winners. 1st Cheryl Chambers (21) 46Pts; 2nd Siobhan Bogues (16) 45Pts; Gross Deborah Moore (11) 24 Gross points; 3rd Kay Wilson (25) 41Pts; 1st9 Mary Lafferty (23) 20Pts BOT; 2nd 9 Christine Lavery (29) 23Pts.

This Saturday is the Clarence Shield Stroke and next Tuesday is a club stableford comp. Let’s hope the weather improves soon.



Letterkenny

Sunday the 13th was a busy day with an Open Competition and 3 Inter Club Matches. Letterkenny played against Ballyclare in the Ulster Cup and against Portstewart in the Junior Cup. While Letterkenny Teams put up a great performance we narrowly lost both matches. The All Ireland Four Ball were up against very stiff opposition with Portsalon. We had 3 matches at home and 2 away. The 2 matches away were lost however we won 2 matches at home and the third match was drawn on the 18th green. The match had to be played down the first fairway and Letterkenny won the hole and consequently the match. Final Score was Letterkenny 3 and Portsalon 2. All these matches on Sunday were played in a great sporting spirit.

Gallinaghs Letterkenny Tool Hire & Sales had their Open Competition on Wednesday 9th June. There was a big turnout on the day. For the winners we had four breaks of tie with 40 points for the first top four places. Chris Wuertz took first place, Hugh Herrity took second place, Liam Rodgers took third place and Joe Brown fourth place.

On Friday 11th we had the first day of our Open Week Competitions. Specsavers were sponsors on the day. The weather was good and the course being in such good shape big scores was the order of the day. It seems only 40 or 40+ can now win and Friday was no exception - Ciaran Bradley was the winner with 42 pts having got 3 birdies and 9 pars on his way around the course. Joe Brown had 40 pts for second place and Noel Duggan 39 pts getting third place.

Divers Hyundai Sales sponsored the 4BBB Open on Saturday. There was a large number out with the time sheet fully booked. Donie Costigan and Henry O'Brien were the best combination of players with a score of 49 pts. K. Loughrey and P. Duddy took second place with 47 pts. (BOT) and A. McGrath and A. Flanagan took third place . Gross was won by Peter Dobson and Simon Stevens with 46 pts.

On Sunday CoLaB Lyit Stroke Open was played off. Eugene McKeever who is starting to get a good game going early in our return to golf won the competition with a score of 64 pts. Michael Molloy was second with 66 pts. (BOT) and Jason McClintock took third place. The lowest Gross was won by Jamie Foley with 74 - 2 = 72 pts.

The Hickey Clarke & Langan Open was played on Monday 14th. James McGarrigle won with a good score of 43 pts. Jason McClintock was second with 40 pts. and Mark Walshe took third place with 39 pts. (BOT).

The Ladies Open on Tues 15th has been sponsored by Joe Reynolds Property Partners & Co. and the Wednesday Open was sponsored by Evolve Mens Wear.

Today Thurs 17th the Ladies Open is sponsored by Elaine & Paul Taylor. The Open on Friday is sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports and on Saturday we have 4BBB sponsored by the 4 Lanterns.

The Open Week will finish on Sunday 20th when we have the Global Tiles & Bathroom Open. Golfer of the Week is sponsored by Joe Reynolds Property Partners & Co.

We would remind members that Gerry O'Sullivan will be running the Cat4 competitions every Monday.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Monthly Medal, Sunday 13th June: 1st James Doherty (15) 61; 2nd John Chambers (10) 64; Gross: Carlos O'Reilly (1) 71; 3rd Thomas Reidy (18) 65; Front Nine: James McKervill (21) 29.5; Back Nine: Cornie McMullan (14) 34.

Gents Open Stableford, Saturday 12th June: 1st Blaine Burns (22) Strabane 43 pts; 2nd Frank Crumlish (25) 41 pts BOT; Gross: Shane Greer (3) E'killen 33 pts; 3rd Jimmy Kelly (19) Armagh 41 pts BOT; Front Nine: John Chambers (10) 22 pts; Back Nine: Eugene Gallagher (16) 22pts

Two holes in one at Dunfanaghy in the space of 4 days

Conan Brennan, a young up and coming golfer won his first open stableford in style with a hole in one at the tough 17th. With an incredible 25 points on the back 9 helping him claim a 3 shot victory.

Carlos O'Reilly playing off a handicap of 1, achieved a hole in one the previous Sunday on the 2nd hole. Congratulations to both lads!

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 9th June: 1st Conan Brennan (19) 44 pts; 2nd Oisin Langan (19) 41 pts; Gross: Charlie Kelly (+2) 38 pts; 3rd Darragh McMenamin 40 pts; Front Nine: Shane Coll (19) 24 pts; Back Nine: Nigel Nixon (18) 22 pts

Cloughaneely Ladies

Our competition secretary Birdie eased us back in gently to competitive golf by making the first two competitions over nine holes. The first eighteen holes on Thursday 3rd was won by Chriss Cannon with a good score of 36pts, 2nd was Kathleen Rodgers 35pts BOT. Thursday 10th winner was Catherine Mc Ginley with another good score of 36pts. 2nd Roisin Mc Gee 30pts. Our July parkland open is on Thursday 1st. Book your time on the club app.

The first ladies competition of the season took place on Bank Holiday Monday 7th June. Kate Gallagher (23) showed great form, finishing 2nd with a score of 38 points.

With a fantastic score Kay Kelly (29) burned the course up coming in 1st place with 40 points. Front nine went to Mary Gallagher (47) with 20 points and Back nine went to Caoimhe Lafferty (23) with 19 points.

Letterkenny Ladies

The first ladies Tuesday competition took place on 8th June and was sponsored by Patrick Gildeas Butchers, with great scores returned! Celine Markey (19) edged out Triona Daly (26) with 38 BOT, finishing 3rd and 4th respectively. Jackie Ireland showed great skill scoring 40 points, finishing in second place. Getting the season off to winning ways was Patricia McBrearty (44) with a mighty 41 points! Mena Breslin-Delap (37) took the prize for the front nine with 22 points and Mary Gallagher (47) took the prize for the front nine with 19 points.

There was a lot of golfing played by the Letterkenny Ladies on Thursday 10th June, starting off with a sponsored competition by McFaddens Gift Shop. Taking the honors this time around was Sarah Buchanan (36) with 41 points. Mena Breslin-Delap (37) pulled through in second place with 38 points. Joanne McLaughlin (48) took the prize for the front nine shooting 21 points and our Junior member Cliodhna Patton (27) took the honors for the back nine with 17 points BOT.

The Minor Cup team played the first round against Balmoral on Thursday 10th June. Under the captaincy of Grainne Hines with 3 letterkenny ladies heading to Balmoral and 2 ladies playing at home. The team battled it out only to lose out in the last match where Marian Keating took her opponent to the 24th hole! Well done to all involved and thanks to Grainne and everyone on the panel!

A weekend of matches was on the cards for the Letterkenny ladies last weekend. Up first was the Maire O'Donnell team who headed off to Portsalon for the first leg of the 2020 final, which was postponed last year due to Covid-19. The ladies secured 2 wins and 2 half matches, only losing one match. Well done all, a great result away from home! The Maire O'Donnell team will take on Portsalon for the second leg in Barnhill on Sunday 20th June. Good luck Cynthia and team!

With more exciting action, the Revive Active Team took to the fairways on what seemed like a sunny day. Teeing off at 1.30, 2 matches played in Portnoo and 3 matches played in Letterkenny. 2 matches were won in Letterkenny and news came through that Letterkenny had secured a match away from home, meaning Letterkenny were through to the next round. Well done to team captain Monica and all the team! The Revive Active team will now take on Carrickfergus! Good Luck to all!

A warm thank is extended to all those who came out to support the Letterkenny Ladies!