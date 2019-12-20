Gallery: Nathan Carter Christmas Concert at Letterkenny's Church of the Irish Martyrs

The Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny played host to a special fundraising concert featuring Nathan Carter and his band on Wednesday night.

It was a fansastic night of enterainment with the audience treated to some fabulous music and song from Nathan and a host of special guests.

The Church of the Irish Martyrs choir, under the guidance of Gabrielle Fitzsimmons, also added beautifully to the evening as Christmas was welcomed in style.

See our gallery of pics from Brian McDaid