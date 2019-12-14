SEE GALLERY: Christmas party by the lakeside in Donegal

Contact
It was an escape to the lakeside shore of Lough Eske for over 350 partygoers in the luxurious surrounds of Harvey's Point Hotel. Needless to say, it was red carpets all the way with the prosecco flowing - so much so that there mustn't be a drop of the stuff left in the county.
Another great night with an atmosphere that very few hotels can emulate.
A lot of exciting things are happening in Harvey's and we will be in a position to reveal more quite soon - capital development, refurbishment (not that it needs much) but one thing that will always remain to Harvey's is that human touch and warmth of welcome.
