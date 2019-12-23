GALLERY: Donegal's Central Hotel opens it's refurbished bar

Last weekend the owners of the Central and Abbey Hotels in Donegal town reinforced their confidence in the future of tourism in the county by further investing in the properties,

The refurbishment of the ballroom in the Abbey Hotel has been completed and is getting a great reaction from both visitors and the local community while the Central Hotel launched their new bar just before the weekend.

The evening was greatly enhanced by the performance of the Donegal Contemporary Chorus who really got the guests going with many of the traditional Christmas classics as well as some of the more modern contemporary numbers.