Following in the footsteps of his uncle Willie John Cunningham. Kilcar's Noel Cunningham is this year's recipient of the prestigious Donegal Person of the Year.

In the crowded Black Door in Donegal's "home from home" in the Harcourt Hotel the choice was indeed a popular one as Elaine Caffrey presented Noel with the scroll first presented to Fr. McDyer all those years ago.

