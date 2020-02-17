Contact

Love blooms in Donegal for Valentine's weekend
No shortage of roses in the resort town of Bundoran

Matt Britton

Storm Denis may have been battering the rugged coastline surrounding Bundoran but with the effects of election fatigue and talks of various coalitions about to set in, many were more than happy to settle down to old traditions and celebrate Valentine’weekend.  

The resort was bustling with the large Wexford contingent who had travelled to celebrate their very own Matty Forde’s marriage to Bianca Carlin Rosanio and up on a thousand other guests taking in the great choice of country music in the various venue.

Mike Denver brought along a few friends; Philomena Begley, Ray Lynham and Brendan Shine, as well as all his Ballyshannon relatives to the sold-out concert in the Great Northern while Cliona Hagan brought here mother Claire and sister Nicole for a great night’s entertainment in the Allingham.

Elizabeth McIntyre of the Allingham has just installed a beautiful “Rosewall” at the entrance to the hotel and indeed the ”Dancing with the Stars” Tyrone lady was one of the first to get the photograph  taken at this feature which is sure to prove very popular.

