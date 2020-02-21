Contact
Despite Ciara just checking out and Dennis arriving early, hotels and restaurants in Bundoran enjoyed a bumper weekend with guests arriving from all corners of the country to enjoy a weekend of romance with the very best sounds of country music.
Both the Allingham Arms and Great Northern Hotels hosted some of the best country entertainers including Cliona Hagan, Mike Denver, Ray Lynham while the more intimate restaurants produced some truly romantic cuisine.
