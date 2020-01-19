Contact

Donegal Service Station Hosts 5K Community Walk

Donegal Service Station held their first 5K Community Walk last Thursday evening as part of Get Ireland Walking in association with Operation Transformation.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A large group of walkers took part in the challenge led by staff members Roisin Murray and Teresa McEnroy.

Donegal Service Station manager Rosin Murray said, "We decided to take on the challenge of Operation Transformation 2020 to represent ourselves within the community and to give back with donating all weigh-in proceeds to a local charity.

"We have been blown away by the response we received tonight.

"A total of 58 walkers, men, woman and children took part and we are hoping we will get the same numbers next week".

This is a six week programme so if you missed it last week you are welcome to join-in next Thursday 23rd.

Registration takes place at 5.30pm with the 5K starting at 6.00pm.

There will be free refreshments afterwards upstairs with a private weigh in for whose who wish to avail of it.

Well done to all who took part and save the date next Thursday 23rd January, everyone welcome.

PHOTOS: Siobhan McGowan

