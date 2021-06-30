Success for Donegal Riders at Irish Pony Club Championship Qualifiers

Members of the East Donegal Pony Club had a successful day on Sunday last at the Area 6 Region qualifiers for the Irish Pony Club Championships.

The Area 6 region comprises counties Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon & Sligo. 

Éabha Brennan, Creeslough, Sophie Bonner, Dungloe, Charlotte & Phillipa Kelly, Kilmacrennan, represented the club and county in the the under 12s team show jumping competition, finishing up in 2nd place overall and securing a qualifying place for the national championships.

Anna McGinley, Falcarragh, Rachael McDaid, Letterkenny, Tara Brennan, Creeslough & Leah Bonner, Dungloe, competed in the under 14 Team showjumping, finishing up in 3rd place,   which also qualified them for the championships.

In addition to this, Charlotte Kelly competed and was placed 1st in the under 10s combined training competition, and qualified for the combined training competition at the Championships.


All riders will now compete, representing the Club, County and Regional Area 6, in the National Irish Pony Club Championships which take place in Wexford next month.

