AIB branches across Donegal raised over €9,500 for local causes during Covid

AIB Together Fund
AIB branches across Donegal have donated over €9,500 to local causes last year as part of AIB Together, the bank’s community investment programme.
In total, money was raised for 24 local causes including Spraoi Agus Sport (Alternative Respite), Buncrana's Children’s Charity and Killybegs Men’s Shed.
In addition to the money raised for local causes, on a national level AIB committed €2.4m to Trinity College Dublin's dedicated Covid-19 Research Hub to urgently accelerate the college’s immunology project.
The bank also launched the AIB Together Fund to further support communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. This allowed staff to donate directly into a dedicated fund which the bank then matched, helping raise over €422,000 for the bank’s long-standing community partners FoodCloud and Soar, as well as Alone, and Pieta House.
The bank also established a fund of €200,000 which allowed branches to donate directly to vulnerable groups in the community which were impacted by the pandemic.
This has brought the total amount donated by the bank and its staff to causes in support of Covid-19 to over €3 million. This money helped support the vital work these charities and organisations do and the vulnerable groups they support in the community.
