Microsoft wants anyone in Donegal with an interest in digital skills to sign up for online programme

Training programme will equip learners with the digital skills required to gain in-demand jobs in the tech sector

Exciting new programme on offer from Microsoft

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Microsoft has launched a training programme that aims to equip 10,000 people in Donegal and across the country with the digital skills required to transfer to emerging and in-demand roles within the digital economy.

Developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, StepIn2Tech is designed to support anyone who is interested in developing their digital skills.

It’s particularly focused on supporting those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and are now looking to reset their plans by pursuing new career opportunities in the digital economy.

It will also support people who have either recently left school or college or are mid-career in an industry that is digitally transforming.

The StepIn2Tech programme has been developed in partnership with Fastrack to IT and is supported by Prodigy Learning.

Microsoft is encouraging anyone in Donegal interested in taking part in the online #StepIn2Tech programme to visit: www.fit.ie/stepin2tech

