Donegal firms in spotlight at virtual international trade event

Two Donegal firms will be sharing their experiences of growing highly successful

engineering businesses at a major international trade event this Thursday.

Karen Campbell of Irish Pressings in Gaoth Dobhair and Michael McKinney of

Inishowen Engineering in Drumfries will be speaking at EENGINEX, the engineering

Meet the Buyer and Matchmaking gathering, which is taking place as a virtual event.

Organised by Enterprise Europe Network in conjunction with the Local Authorities of

Ireland through the Local Enterprise Offices, the event offers participants a unique

opportunity to engage in face-to-face meetings with senior buyers and other

prospective partners.

Both firms will speak jointly at a lunchtime webinar, where they will share their

approach to doing business, the challenges they have met and their plans for the

future; the aim of the webinar is to inspire business owners in Ireland and

internationally to leap forward and grow their business.

Over 200 companies from 20 different countries from throughout Europe will attend

the event, and a diverse cross section of firms will be represented, from fabricated

metal products, to industrial tooling products, materials handling equipment,

hydraulics, plastics, electrical and electronic components, and many more.

Speaking about the event, EEN co-ordinator Eileen Kelly, who is based at LEO

Donegal, said: “We’re delighted with the response to EENGINEX this year, where

having the event online has allowed us to extend our reach to our EEN partner

regions in Europe and globally, thereby providing our engineering firms the

opportunity to win new business, source new suppliers and build stronger

relationships with existing partners in the engineering and manufacturing sector, both

at home and internationally.

“The event itself will see the scheduling of over 500 pre-arranged meetings between

buyers and suppliers. This proven approach allows our smaller companies, many of

which will be meeting corporate buyers for the first time, the opportunity to go face to

face and very quickly get down to the business of doing business, all from the safety

and comfort of their own screen.”

For further information on those firms attending, or to book a place at EENGINEX,

visit https://eenginex-meet-buyer-matchmaking-event.b2match.io/.