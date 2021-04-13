Donegal firms in spotlight at virtual international trade event

Contact
EENGINEX, the engineering Meet the Buyer and Matchmaking event which takes place this coming Thursday
Two Donegal firms will be sharing their experiences of growing highly successful
engineering businesses at a major international trade event this Thursday.
Karen Campbell of Irish Pressings in Gaoth Dobhair and Michael McKinney of
Inishowen Engineering in Drumfries will be speaking at EENGINEX, the engineering
Meet the Buyer and Matchmaking gathering, which is taking place as a virtual event.
Organised by Enterprise Europe Network in conjunction with the Local Authorities of
Ireland through the Local Enterprise Offices, the event offers participants a unique
opportunity to engage in face-to-face meetings with senior buyers and other
prospective partners.
Both firms will speak jointly at a lunchtime webinar, where they will share their
approach to doing business, the challenges they have met and their plans for the
future; the aim of the webinar is to inspire business owners in Ireland and
internationally to leap forward and grow their business.
Over 200 companies from 20 different countries from throughout Europe will attend
the event, and a diverse cross section of firms will be represented, from fabricated
metal products, to industrial tooling products, materials handling equipment,
hydraulics, plastics, electrical and electronic components, and many more.
Speaking about the event, EEN co-ordinator Eileen Kelly, who is based at LEO
Donegal, said: “We’re delighted with the response to EENGINEX this year, where
having the event online has allowed us to extend our reach to our EEN partner
regions in Europe and globally, thereby providing our engineering firms the
opportunity to win new business, source new suppliers and build stronger
relationships with existing partners in the engineering and manufacturing sector, both
at home and internationally.
“The event itself will see the scheduling of over 500 pre-arranged meetings between
buyers and suppliers. This proven approach allows our smaller companies, many of
which will be meeting corporate buyers for the first time, the opportunity to go face to
face and very quickly get down to the business of doing business, all from the safety
and comfort of their own screen.”
For further information on those firms attending, or to book a place at EENGINEX,
visit https://eenginex-meet-buyer-matchmaking-event.b2match.io/.
