Donegal primary school students invited to participate in free creative writing workshops

Local volunteers lead students to brainstorm the characters and plot ideas for original stories

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Organisers of Fighting Words North West are inviting regional primary schools to bring students to participate in free creative writing workshops in 2020. Workshop dates are available on 3 February, 2 and 30 March, 20 April and 11 May.

Fighting Words workshops are held in the Bundoran Community Library between 10:30 and 12:30 on designated Mondays, when the Library is closed to the public. Interested principals and teachers can reserve dates by contacting local Fighting Words Coordinators at 087 946 0584 or northwest@fightingwords.ie.

Since January 2018, more than 400 students from fourteen schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Fermanagh have participated in Fighting Words North West workshops. Local volunteers lead students to brainstorm the characters and plot ideas for original stories, and then to write and illustrate their own stories. Students read their work to classmates and take home books of their shared stories.

“Volunteers are the key to success for Fighting Words,” according to Tom Sigafoos, local FW Coordinator. “We welcome inquiries from adults who are interested in working with children. You don't need to be a writer to be an encouraging volunteer.” All volunteers are Garda-vetted and trained in child-protection practices.

He adds, “The Fighting Words North West programme wouldn't be possible without the strong support that we receive from the Donegal Library System, and especially from the staff of the Bundoran Community Library.”

A branch of the Dublin-based Fighting Words programme founded by author Roddy Doyle, Fighting Words North West is one of a growing network of volunteer-based creative writing programmes springing up across Ireland. More information on FW programmes and volunteer opportunities can be found on-line at http://www.fightingwords.ie/ and at http://www.tedxdublin.com/ portfolio-item/fighting-words- sean-love/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

