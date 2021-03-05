Sow the seeds of your successful business - new programme is launched

Údarás na Gaeltachta is calling on people with a business concept or idea to be part of a new Business Concept Development Programme which will encourage the development of new indigenous business start-ups in the Gaeltacht.

Tús Maith… the Údarás na Gaeltachta Business Concept Development Programme aims to inspire individuals and entrepreneurs with a business idea to bring their concept to fruition to establish and develop as a business.

The development programme will provide growth and development opportunities for new and established entrepreneurs through a specific four step programme which will provide academic and business expertise alongside business experience.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Údarás na Gaeltachta Business Concept Development Programme will be held online this year.

However, it will be a core aspect of the programme that participants will have the opportunity to receive advice and mentorship and can avail of the chance to interact with businesses with similar growth profiles, other people developing business ideas, academic experts and Údarás na Gaeltachta executives.

The development programme, which is free of charge, will commence on March 12, 2021 and will continue over a 4 week period to bring participants through the appropriate steps in developing their business concepts or ideas.

Client companies who received support from Údarás na Gaeltachta to develop their business ideas will provide insights into the process and how Údarás support assisted them in starting out in their business life.

The Tús Maith… programme will consist of a series of concept development sessions providing expertise and advice in four specific stages for concept development as follows:

Stage 1, Market Research, Current Trends & Needs

10am, 12/03/2021

Stage 2, Concept Development, Aspects to be considered for your concept

10am, 19/03/2021

Stage 3, Market Analysis, Key elements to focus on

10am, 26/03/2021

Stage 4, Prove your Concept, Essential components & Údarás na Gaeltachta Supports

10am, 02/04/2021

Commenting on the programme, Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta said: “Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Business Concept Development Programme is a wonderful opportunity for those thinking of developing business ideas and wishing to learn from experts in the field. Over the past year, COVID-19 put a halt to many aspects of our lives but people have shown courage in the face of adversity and now, finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“ Many new creative and innovative ideas have emerged, enabling people to take their businesses online and secure new markets which allowed them to grow and develop. The facilitators who will be working with us will cover the most important steps to be taken now and will give an insight into how they went about starting their businesses at home as Gaeltacht entrepreneurs.”

Sinéad Ní Fhatharta, Enterprise and Employment Manager, Údarás na Gaeltachta also added: “If you have a business idea, talk to Údarás, we will help you develop your concept. The Tús Maith… programme will be a wonderful opportunity to get in-depth knowledge on how to develop a business idea and hear from business and academic experts with experience in this field.

“Over the past forty years Údarás na Gaeltachta has supported many successful client companies with financial and consultancy support who started out as seedlings. If you have a business idea, talk to Údarás, we want to hear from you.”

Register for the programme here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/udaras-na-gaeltachta-28531581743 or at www.udaras.ie.